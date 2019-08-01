Security keeps thousands safe at this years Gen Con

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The biggest gaming convention in the country is now underway in the Circle City.

Gen Con brings thousands of gamers to Central Indiana to mix and mingle over their favorite games.

Since 2003, Gen Con has been held at the Indiana Convention Center bringing more than 70,000 people each year. The convention is dedicated to gaming, including tournaments, art, guest appearances, and a costume contest.

“I am here. This is my first time coming to Gen Con first of all,” said Chicago resident, Natalie Zelman. Zelman dressed up as her favorite character Keyleth from Critical Role.

But it’s not the first time for Elizabeth Gibson who traveled from Northern Virginia.

“I’ve been going here since I was 13, I’m now 19 so this is I think my sixth year if I do that math right,” said Gibson.

Gibson’s costume was a replica of Fall Out, a post-nuclear, role-playing video game. Although it’s her sixth year, she says it gets better and better every time. But more importantly, there is something for everybody whether it’s role-playing, the costumes or the 20,000 games available.

“It has something for everybody. It has cosplay, it has anime, it has wargaming, it has miniatures, it has board gaming, it has role-playing. Literally, anybody here can fit in,” said Gibson.

Another thing they have for everybody is security in place to keep people safe. Chris Gahl is the Senior Vice President of Visit Indy, he says year-round planning goes into this event.

“We have city security, building security. We know anytime you gather 70,000 people like for Gen Con we want to be safe, clean, responsible, respectful” said Gahl.

During this 24-hour gaming event, gamers aren’t only at the convention center, they’re at hotels, bars and restaurants nearby. Which is why Gahl says they also work with the Department of Public Works to get the proper street closures in place.

“Some of the security you will see with your blind eye. Some security is meant not to be seen,” said Gahl.

There are hundreds of cameras and hundreds of officers in uniform and undercover to make everyone safe for Gen Con.

“We take each and every one of these major conventions and major sporting events every seriously to make sure we protect our visitors and have a lively atmosphere,” said Gahl.

Gen Con 2019

Thursday, August 1 – Sunday, 4, 2019

Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Costume Parade and Contest

Costume Parade: Saturday, 3 p.m.

Costume Contest: Saturday, 4 p.m.