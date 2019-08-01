Person in critical condition after shooting on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person is in critical condition after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting near East 21st Street and North Arlington Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

IMPD tells us the victim is in critical condition. They are focusing their attention near the intersection of Windsor Drive and Catherwood Avenue.

We will update this story when more information is available.

