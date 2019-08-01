× Person in critical condition after shooting on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person is in critical condition after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting near East 21st Street and North Arlington Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

IMPD tells us the victim is in critical condition. They are focusing their attention near the intersection of Windsor Drive and Catherwood Avenue.

