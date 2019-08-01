× Owner of southern Indiana soccer academy arrested on child seduction charges

NEWBURGH, Ind. – The owner of Tudela Soccer Academy in Newburgh, Indiana is accused of having sexual contact with one his female students.

Indiana State Police began investigating the case on Monday after learning of the allegations against 37-year-old Jeremy Michael Tudela.

During the investigation, detectives say they were able to determine Tudela had sexual contact with the female, who is under 16, on several occasions between November 2018 and June 2019.

Police say Tudela was arrested on a warrant at his Evansville home at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday without incident and then transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he’s being held on a $20,000 cash bond.

Tudela is facing four counts of child seduction, a Class 5 Felony, and intimidation, a Class A Misdemeanor.