Owner of southern Indiana soccer academy arrested on child seduction charges

Posted 6:08 pm, August 1, 2019, by

Jeremy Michael Tudela (Photo provided by Indiana State Police)

NEWBURGH, Ind. – The owner of Tudela Soccer Academy in Newburgh, Indiana is accused of having sexual contact with one his female students.

Indiana State Police began investigating the case on Monday after learning of the allegations against 37-year-old Jeremy Michael Tudela.

During the investigation, detectives say they were able to determine Tudela had sexual contact with the female, who is under 16, on several occasions between November 2018 and June 2019.

Police say Tudela was arrested on a warrant at his Evansville home at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday without incident and then transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he’s being held on a $20,000 cash bond.

Tudela is facing four counts of child seduction, a Class 5 Felony, and intimidation, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.