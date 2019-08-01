North Central High School crossing guard returns to work after getting hit on the job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Traffic control officer Anthony “Tony” Taylor is back at North Central High School this morning, just several months after getting hit while on the job.

Taylor was hospitalized with a broken ankle and concussion on March 8, 2019 after a car crashed into him on 86th Street.

Taylor said his biggest frustration wasn't his injuries, but being away from the job he's so passionate about and the kids he works to leave an impact on.

It’s been very emotional this morning as students and parents welcome him back to the job he loves.

“If it wasn’t for the students, I wouldn’t be here today,” Taylor said.

Along with a special first day for Taylor, it’s also the first day with new safety upgrades that administrators put in place after his accident.

The area where the incident happened is brighter with more lights around the entrance.

Also, Washington Township Schools changed one streetlight to an LED light and fixed another that just wasn’t doing the job.

DPW approved a request for another light at the entrance and seven more lights on 86th Street.

But even with all of the changes, the most important thing is that people need to pay attention to what they’re doing.

Taylor said he’s cautious upon his return today, but more than anything, he’s happy to be back.

“The prayers were heard, and I’m standing here today as a testament to that,” Taylor said.