Injury in the past, Deon Cain upbeat and eager at Colts camp

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Deon Cain sounds more optimistic than you may expect for a player coming back from an ACL tear.

“It’s really all good,” smiles Cain. “I had a great offseason program with the trainers. I’m out here feeling good and flying, just trying to progress every day.”

Last training camp, Cain was the rookie who stole the show. It wasn’t either first year future All Pro, Darius Leonard or Quenton Nelson. The sixth round pick made multiple, what Frank Reich called, “splash plays”, and now the Colts’ head coach has a specific hope for Cain this season.

“(The) Consistency that he’s had to display in his rehab, you carry that out onto the field as a wide receiver,” says Reich.

“What I really had to learn in the offseason, having the procedure, was sticking to the daily routine,” Cain explains. “Day to day, my routine (doesn’t) change, so I just try to stick to it, and it’s helping me out.”

Cain is not the only Colts player to rehab an ACL. Perhaps most notably, Malik Hooker was in a similar situation last year in training camp, but Hooker points out one difference in his teammate.

“When I went through my ACL, it was horrible,” Hooker laughs. “(Cain) is smiling, he’s taking it one day at a time, and here at training camp, he’s catching passes. You’d never know he had an ACL injury.”

Cain admits he’s had some rust to knock off, but his teammates see greatness in his future.

“Deon Cain is gonna be a household name in the NFL this year,” continues Hooker. “A lot of people are going to be surprised.”