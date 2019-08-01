INDOT announces Aug. 2-5 construction in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Department of Transportation (INDOT) will continue road work around Marion County this weekend.

INDOT says contractors will work to repair winter damage and improve pavement conditions in five different zones around Indianapolis interstates.

Drivers are encourage to plan ahead, find alternate routes and to pay attention.

Travelers are also reminded to drive distraction free and slow down in work zones.

Indiana State Police and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will be patrolling work zones this weekend and ticketing drivers for speeding, reckless driving and driving distracted.

Full closures

I-70 EB & WB from South Split to I-465 ALL LANES CLOSED Closure begins Friday at 9 p.m. Opens on or before Monday, August 5th Detour: Thru traffic should use I-465 SB to I-65 NB to I-70 EB, traffic coming from the airport should take I-70 EB to I-465 SB to I-65 NB to get downtown.



INDOT says the full closures keep their crews and drivers safer. This also allows them to complete more work in a short amount of time.

Maintenance crews take advantage of the full closures to clear out drains, fix guardrail, change lights and other work that needs to be done.

Lane Restrictions

I-69 NB from 82nd St to 116th St Right two lanes closed Friday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

I-465 EB/SB from Keystone to White River Right two lanes closed Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

I-465 EB/SB from Fall Creek to Pendleton Pike Right three lanes closed Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

I-65 NB & SB from I-465 to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. (Exit 117) (northwest side) 2 lanes open in each direction Friday at 9 p.m. through August 24

I-865 EB & WB from I-465 to I-65 1 lane open in each direction Now through August 30



Ramp Closures

Entrance ramps from Keystone Ave. to I-465 EB Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

Entrance ramps from Allisonville Rd. to I-465 EB Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

Entrance ramp from 56th St to I-465 SB Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

Entrance ramps from Pendleton Pike to I-465 SB Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.



