HVAF of Indiana needs donations for Hoosier veterans

Posted 12:49 pm, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 12:58PM, August 1, 2019

Indianapolis, Ind. –  HVAF of Indiana, a local non-profit that helps homeless veterans and works to prevent veteran homelessness is in need of donations.

 HVAF is asking for donations for their pantry.  They need the following items:

  • Men’s and women’s underwear (all sizes)
  • Ankle socks
  • White t-shirts (all sizes)
  • Canned meat
  • Canned fruit
  • Peanut butter & jelly
  • Saltine crackers
  • Spaghetti sauce
  • Ramen noodles
  • Instant sides

You can drop your donations off at HVAF at 964 North Pennsylvania Street.  If it’s more convenient for you, you can order from their Amazon Wish List and have it delivered there.  You can find the wish list here.

