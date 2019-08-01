× HVAF of Indiana needs donations for Hoosier veterans

Indianapolis, Ind. – HVAF of Indiana, a local non-profit that helps homeless veterans and works to prevent veteran homelessness is in need of donations.

HVAF is asking for donations for their pantry. They need the following items:

Men’s and women’s underwear (all sizes)

Ankle socks

White t-shirts (all sizes)

Canned meat

Canned fruit

Peanut butter & jelly

Saltine crackers

Spaghetti sauce

Ramen noodles

Instant sides

You can drop your donations off at HVAF at 964 North Pennsylvania Street. If it’s more convenient for you, you can order from their Amazon Wish List and have it delivered there. You can find the wish list here.