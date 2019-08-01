Great weather continues; just small rain concern

Posted 6:29 am, August 1, 2019, by

Foggy this morning in Muncie but mainly clear in the rest of the area to start off. Highs will be a repeat of Wednesday as we stay just a touch below the average.  We’ll wake up chilly but heat up to that comfortable level a little later. Not much wind this morning but the breeze that we do have is dominantly out of the north to keep us comfortably cool this morning. We’ll have barely a ten percent chance to pop a shower east of Indianapolis later this afternoon but most of us won’t get any rain at all today. The weekend looks great!  Hot enough for the pool but not too hot for the State Fair.  Enjoy!

