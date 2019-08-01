Gen Con 2019 opens Thursday, runs through Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – On Thursday, what’s billed as the best four days in gaming kicks off at the Indianapolis Convention Center: Gen Con runs from August 1-4.

This is the largest convention of its kind in North America. In 2018, an attendance record was set as more than 60,000 people attended and 500 exhibitors were set up.

Gen Con started in 1968; since 2003 it’s been held at ICVA.

This convention is dedicated to gaming, including tournaments, art, guest appearances and a costume contest.

Gen Con 2019

  • Thursday, August 1 – Sunday, 4, 2019
  • Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Costume Parade and Contest

  • Costume Parade: Saturday, 3 p.m.
  • Costume Contest: Saturday, 4 p.m.

Click here for a map of the Indianapolis Convention Center.

