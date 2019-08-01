Franklin man charged with possession of child porn, sexual misconduct with a minor

Posted 5:25 pm, August 1, 2019

Tyler Bartnovsky (Photo provided by Indiana State Police via the Johnson County Jail)

FRANKLIN, Ind. – A Franklin man has been arrested on dozens of child pornography charges.

Indiana State Police say 26-year-old Tyler Bartnovsky is facing 25 counts of possession of child porn, one count of child solicitation, and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Police say the charges stem from a two-month investigation led by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The investigation began when officers received a tip.

Bartnovsky was taken into custody based on information discovered during the investigation and a subsequent search warrant. The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.

Tips about crimes against children, including child pornography, child solicitation, human trafficking, or mistreatment of children can be submitted anonymously at www.missingkids.org.

