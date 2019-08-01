× Festivals, fairs and a Flap-Jack 5K: Kick off the first weekend of August at one of these fun central IN events

Indiana State Fair

Indiana State Fairgrounds

It’s opening weekend for the Indiana State Fair! Opening day is Friday, August 2nd and runs through Sunday, August 18th. This year’s theme is “Heroes in the Heartland.” Some of the activities happening this weekend includes the return of the Big Top Circus and the K9 Crew Trick Dog Show as well as livestock shows, superhero character appearances, the “Light Up the Night” Illuminated Tractor Parade, watermelon seed spitting contest, goat yoga, live concerts and entertainment and more! General admission tickets start at $8 but admission is free for children ages 5 and under. Note: Single day parking at the Indiana State Fair is $8.

Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational is happening this Saturday and Sunday (August 3-4) at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. More than 300 of the world’s most exceptional vintage race cars will compete in 12 different Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) classes on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course at IMS. Tickets start at $30 for Saturday and $20 for Sunday.

31st Annual Indy British Motor Days

Zionsville Lions Park

The 31th annual Indy British Motor Days is taking place this Saturday from 10am-3pm in Zionsville. This year’s celebration of British automobiles will highlight MG as the featured Marque.Awards include Best of Show, Best in Class, Excellence in Class, and specialty trophies. The show will be held at Lion’s Park in Zionsville, just one block from downtown on 116th Street (Sycamore St.). Your family will enjoy browsing the galleries, antique shops, specialty stores and the farmer’s market. Lunch will be available on-site, but there are also a variety of restaurants on Main Street offering breakfast and lunch.

Zionsville Street Dance

Downtown Zionsville

Head to downtown Zionsville for the 2019 Zionsville Street Dance on Saturday, August 3rd, from 6-11 PM. 6,500 attendees are expected to come take part in the fun and it’s all for a great cause! The Street Dance is the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce’s biggest fundraiser! Come enjoy food from some of the area’s best food trucks, beer and wine, local restaurants, live music from fan-favorite band, Endless Summer, and lots of dancing! Tickets are just $13 for adults, $5 for children ages 10 and under, and $45 for a family pass for up to 6 people.

Summerfest 2019

German Park

It’s a great time to celebrate summer, catch up with old friends, make new ones and have fun at Summerfest 2019 in German Park this Saturday from 5-10pm. The festival will feature traditional German beers, food, and music provided by the Indianapolis Liederkranz Brass Band and Jay Fox! There is also a playground on site for the kids so they can run off all that summer energy! Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids 12 and under.

Mooresville Old Settlers Picnic and Fair

Mooresville’s Pioneer Park

The 148th rendition of Mooresville’s largest annual event—the Old Settler’s Picnic and Fair– takes place August 4-6 at Mooresville’s Pioneer Park. Enjoy rides, games, and performances as well as lots of community booths, great food, live musical performances, a parade and more! One cool fact: the Mooresville Lions Club has managed the event since just after World War II!

Bates-Hendricks Street Fest

Bates-Hendricks Neighborhood

The third annual Bates-Hendricks Street Fest is happening this Saturday, August 3rd, from 5-9pm on the corner of Lincoln and New Jersey Streets. This event features free food, music, family-friendly activities, local vendors and community groups gathering to celebrate together. Admission is free with school supply donations for James A. Garfield, IPS 31 and Southeast Neighborhood School of Excellence.

Flap-Jacks 5K

Ben Davis High School

Lace up your shoes for the 2019 Flap-Jacks 5K happening this Saturday, Aug 3rd, at Ben Davis High School. The Flap-Jacks 5K is the perfect opportunity for folks to gather, race, eat, and celebrate the community! This race is based at Ben Davis High School at 8am. Athletes will enjoy a route that is flat, fast, and 100% closed to traffic. Afterwards, Flap-Jacks Restaurant will be serving up delicious Flap-Jacks (pancakes) at the finish line!

