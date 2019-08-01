Brownsburg crash leaves SUV on its side, multiple people with minor injuries

Posted 8:46 pm, August 1, 2019, by

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A two-vehicle crash in a Brownsburg parking lot left multiple people with minor injuries on Thursday.

First responders were called to the scene outside the “Old Marsh” in the 800 block of Main Street at about 7:45 p.m.

The town’s fire department says six people were involved in the crash. Three were transported to area hospitals and three others refused treatment at the scene.

One of the vehicles involved ended up on its side, but it’s unclear how at this time. The circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.