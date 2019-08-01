Blue Zone Live: Latest from Colts Camp, interview with Malik Hooker

Posted 11:52 am, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 12:21PM, August 1, 2019

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts are preparing for a new season–and we have it all covered with Blue Zone Live!

The online-only broadcast will feature news from Colts camp, explore position battles and break down this year’s team.

Chris Hagan hosts Thursday’s edition, which will feature Zak Keefer from The Athletic and third-year Colts safety Malik Hooker.

Previous episodes:

And be sure to catch the Colts Bluezone Podcast:

