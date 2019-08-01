August starts dry and mild across central Indiana

On the average August is our second warmest month. Although we associate “the dog days of August” with intense heat, days grow shorter by more than an hour and average high temperatures fall by the end of the month.

Central Indiana is in for a long stretch of dry weather. Expect sunny, dry weather for the next five days. This will be our second consecutive dry weekend of the year. Indianapolis has not seen two consecutive dry weekends since last fall. We’ll see a slight warm up but highs will stay in the 80s with humidity in the comfort zone through Sunday.

Our warm up will continue next week. Highs will be in the 90s Monday and Tuesday. Our next best chance for rain  will not come until next Wednesday.

This has been a warm Summer so far.

We have had 56 days with a high of at least 80 degrees.

We have had 15 days of 90-degree heat.

We’ll have dry weather to open the Indiana State Fair.

Expect a great night for 70s music tomorrow night.

We have only had six, dry weekends this year.

This will be our second consecutive dry weekend.

Highs will be in the 80s this weekend.

