181st Intelligence Wing seeks new morale patch design

Posted 1:28 pm, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 01:35PM, August 1, 2019

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The 181st Intelligence Wing is looking for a new design of their logo/morale patch.  They’re asking Hoosiers for their ideas.

The 181st is one of the leading intelligence organizations in the Air National Guard. They’re based at Hulman Field Air National Guard base in Terre Haute.

Designs can be submitted through the group’s Facebook page by messaging them here.  Designs will be accepted up to August 30th. The 181st will then vote on the designs, determining a winner. It will be revealed during September’s united training assembly.

 

