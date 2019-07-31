Suspect appears to rap about killing, burying girlfriend in video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A man suspected of killing his girlfriend and burying her body appears to rap about it in a video taken at a downtown Los Angeles bar.

Police named Robert Camou, 27, as the suspect in the disappearance of Amanda Custer. Police issued a bulletin earlier in the week asking the public for help finding them.

In a video recorded just hours before Camou’s car was located, Camou appears to rap about kidnapping and killing Custer.

“I killed my b---- and buried that b---- in the f------ dirt,” the man in the video raps, reports KTLA.

He then mutters a few words and walks out of view of the camera. The video was taken Monday night during "Rap Open Mic."

Police arrested Camou Tuesday morning after a five-hour standoff. He remained in the backseat of his Toyota Prius until police shot a small amount of tear gas into the car, KTLA reported.

Investigators said Custer was abducted Monday from a home in Monrovia, California. They’d responded to the address “numerous times” before for domestic violence, police said.

A witness reported seeing Camou place Custer's limp body into his Prius. Police said they found blood at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sent an alert about Custer's abduction Monday, saying police believe she'd been taken against her will. As of Wednesday morning, Custer’s whereabouts are unknown.