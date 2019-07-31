Shooting on Indy’s north side leaves person seriously injured

Posted 7:34 pm, July 31, 2019, by , Updated at 07:40PM, July 31, 2019

Shooting near N. Capitol Ave. and 38th St. (Photo by Daniel Beaver)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A shooting on the city’s north side has left a person seriously injured.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to the scene in the 3800 block of N. Capitol Ave. shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday. That’s along 38th Street, near Crown Hill Cemetery.

The victim has been transported to an area hospital in “serious condition,” according to IMPD.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

