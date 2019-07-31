× Shooting on Indy’s north side leaves person seriously injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A shooting on the city’s north side has left a person seriously injured.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to the scene in the 3800 block of N. Capitol Ave. shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday. That’s along 38th Street, near Crown Hill Cemetery.

The victim has been transported to an area hospital in “serious condition,” according to IMPD.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.