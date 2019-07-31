Police seek to identify man in credit card fraud case in Fishers

Posted 12:14 pm, July 31, 2019, by

Credit card theft suspect at Fishers Target

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man wanted for stealing a credit card and making a fraudulent charge at a Target store in Fishers.

According to police, a woman received a phone call from her credit card company questioning a charge made at the Fishers Target store.

The woman later found that her card had been stolen from her car.

Carmel police provided a photo of a man who made the fraudulent charge with the woman’s card and are seeking to identify him.

Anyone with information about the two men is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit CrimeTips.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.