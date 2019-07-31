Pacers add Justin Holiday, sign Naz Mitrou-Long to two-way contract

Posted 4:50 pm, July 31, 2019, by , Updated at 04:51PM, July 31, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 26: Justin Holiday #7 of the Chicago Bulls drives past Marco Belinelli #18 of the San Antonio Spurs at the United Center on November 26, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers announced the signings of free agent guards Justin Holiday and Naz Mitrou-Long, Wednesday afternoon.

Holiday spent his 2018-19 season with the Bulls and Grizzlies, averaging 10.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He played a complete 82-game schedule, starting in 77 of those contests. Holiday joins his younger brother Aaron on the Pacers’ roster.

Mitrou-Long’s deal is a two-way contract, meaning he’ll spend a good portion of his time with the franchise in Fort Wayne with the G-League Mad Ants. He’s been in the Jazz organization for the past two years, seeing action in 15 NBA games.

Training camps in the NBA open in late September.

