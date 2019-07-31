× Names released of 2 Indy men killed four hours apart Tuesday night

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis police are searching for a pair of killers following two deadly shootings.

In the span of just over 4 hours Tuesday night, two men were shot and killed. The names of the victims have now been released.

A series of gunshots in an alley behind a home near 30th and Capitol left 44-year-old Robert Sanders dead Tuesday night. Police admit the motive remains a mystery.

“We don’t know why he was in the alley. We don’t know if he was with someone in the alley,” said IMPD Major Harold Turner. “There are a lot of unknowns right now.”

Despite the unanswered questions, peace keepers with the 10 Point Coalition who work the Crown Hill neighborhood, immediately recognized the crime scene.

“It reminded us of the homicide 4 years ago at that address, and it was a feeling of really is that happening again at the same address?” said Reverend Charles Harrison.

In the middle of the day, back in October 2015, someone shot and killed a 34-year-old man on the sidewalk in front of the exact same home on north Capitol.

“I need my son’s killer brought to justice,” said Gregory Wilson Sr.

Over the last 4 years, Gregory Wilson Junior’s father has spoken out and pleaded for public’s help to catch his son’s killer, but no arrest has ever been made in Wilson’s death.

The shooting on Tuesday also remains unsolved, as does another homicide which took place 4 hours later on Indy’s east side.

Police say Tyrone Cathey, who celebrated his 25th birthday 5 days ago, was shot to death on Manor Court just before midnight Tuesday night.

Reverend Harrison says if witnesses don’t speak up to help solve crimes, they’re only allowing more killing.

“You know when people don’t come forward that have information, that leaves killers on the street, which leads to more violence,” said Harrison.

Anyone with information on any unsolved homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.