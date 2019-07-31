× IndyGo Red Line hits major milestone, completes roadwork for project

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The IndyGo Red Line project just reached a major milestone.

Officials say roadwork is now complete. IndyGo officials say they know there will be some confusion over the next few weeks as drivers get used to the changes.

That’s why they released these videos, showing the new lane configurations and pavement markings.

“We’re all working with those drivers, working with those new bus riders, figuring out how to best understand how to use this space,” said IndyGo Director of Public Relations Lauren Day.

IndyGo says volunteers will be stationed along the route this week helping answer drivers’ questions.

The Red Line project significantly impacted College Avenue, Meridian Street, and Capitol Avenue.

Note the following key changes:

A new center median on Meridian Street and College Avenue restricts movements at all unsignalized intersections. East-west through movements and left turns are permitted only at traffic signals on these corridors. Crossing this median is a ticketable offense for all except emergency vehicles and buses .

. Parking in bus lanes or travel lanes is prohibited. Vehicles parking in a bus or travel lanes will be ticketed and may be towed.

The Red Line will run 13 miles through Indianapolis and open for service on Sunday, September 1. For more details and a live construction map, click here.

IndyGo says the Red Line will be free to ride the entire month of September, and local routes including Open Door paratransit will be free to ride until September 14, 2019.