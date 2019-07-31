LIVESTREAM: Blue Zone Live from Colts Camp in Westfield
LIVESTREAM: Bloomington mayor addresses temporary closure of farmers’ market

INDOT announces August, September closures for southeast side parts of I-465

Posted 10:36 am, July 31, 2019, by , Updated at 10:42AM, July 31, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced the closure of a portion of I-465 on the southeast side for 15-day stretches in August and September.

These closures are part of a $150 million project to repair winter damage and improve pavement conditions around Indiana.

INDOT is reminding drivers plan alternate routes and leave for their destination early during these closures.

The first 15-day closure begins on August 9 and will run through August 24

  • I-465 EB/NB will be closed from I-65 to I-70 on the southeast side

The second 15-day closure begins on September 6 and will run through September 21 

  • After the Labor Day holiday, INDOT will close I-465 SB/WB from I-70 down to I-65

INDOT said there will be no closures in place during the Labor Day weekend.

Detours

  • During the first closure (I-465 EB/NB from I-65 to I-70): Thru traffic can take I-70 EB through downtown Indianapolis to I-465 NB. I-74 traffic can take Southeastern Ave. from downtown to I-74 EB.
  • During the second closure (I-465 SB/WB from I-70 down to I-65): Thru traffic can take I-70 WB through downtown Indianapolis to I-465 SB. I-74 WB traffic can take Southeastern Ave. to downtown Indianapolis.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.