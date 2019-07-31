Great day ahead; tracking next rise in temps

Fantastic day to head over to Grand Park and enjoy watching the Colts practice! The weather will be ideal for both fans and players as cooler, drier air is pouring in. No rain expected today so no delays anticipated. If you've got kids getting on the bus this morning they'll need a sweater as it is cooler than yesterday morning. No sweater needed after 9am though and recess can absolutely be outdoors! Sunshine with 70s most of the afternoon with a brief return to the low 80s with a high of 81 expected. The breeze will be fairly light and out of the north which will be so refreshing while running around. Love a northerly breeze on a warm summer day! This will make for the perfect combo for the last day of July. Tuesday we managed to get to a high of 87 but today we'll have that northerly breeze which will slow our heating quite a bit and keep us just a little below the average high. As high pressure returns to control we'll just have lots of sunshine today. Tomorrow will be about a degree warmer and just as pleasant as today. No concerns from the weather department for Symphony on the Prairie or the State Fair on Friday! We've also got the Indians games and Colts camp this week and the forecast is consistently nice.
