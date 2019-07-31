× Central Indiana’s first Wahlburgers coming to Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. – Wahlburgers is coming to Carmel.

The burger chain owned by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother Paul, who’s a chef, will open its first central Indiana location as the Proscenium, a mixed-use development under construction in Carmel. The restaurant is expected to open in 2020.

Last year, the burger chain confirmed it was coming to central Indiana. It was founded in 2011 and is the focus of an A&E TV Series. There are 26 locations, with the closest ones to Indiana in Cincinnati and Detroit.

Proscenium is located on the northwest corner of Rangeline Road and Carmel Drive. The $85 million development will include green space, luxury residential units, condos, retail space and office space. It will also have a below-ground parking garage.

“We couldn’t be more excited by this collaboration and to be a part of bringing Wahlburgers to Indiana, specifically to the Proscenium in Carmel,” said Tony Birkla, founder of Novo Development Group. “This is the type of anchor tenant a developer dreams of. Wahlburgers will make the Proscenium an even more desirable location.”

“Our ability to attract a marquee brand like Wahlburgers is another testament to our strategy of investing in Carmel’s quality of life and creating a unique central core that is vibrant, walkable and sustainable, giving us the opportunity to attract popular restaurants, as well as major corporate headquarters and small, high-tech businesses,” said Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard.

The restaurant will feature a variety of burgers, house-made condiments, frappes, vegetarian options and more.