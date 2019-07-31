LIVESTREAM: Bloomington mayor addresses temporary closure of farmers’ market

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Bloomington mayor is expected to address safety concerns at the farmers’ market during a press conference at 11:30 a.m. This comes amid a two-week shutdown of the market.

The decision to temporarily close it comes as tensions grow between protesters and a vendor they accuse of having ties to white nationalism.

Mayor John Hamilton says he hopes the closure only lasts two weeks, but it depends on the situation. The city wants to make sure the tensions do not rise to a violent clash.

In a statement from the city on Monday, it says they gathered information “identifying threats of specific individuals with connections to past white nationalist violence.”