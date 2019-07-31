× A long stretch of dry weather for central Indiana

Two cold front have moved across the state this week. Cooler, drier air has settled in and lows will dip in to the 50s overnight. Expect sunshine and highs in the mid-80s for the next two days.

Dry weather will stay with for the next five days and this will be our second consecutive dry weekend of the year. Indianapolis has not seen two consecutive dry weekends since last fall. We’ll see a slight warm up but highs will stay in the 80s with humidity in the comfort zone through Sunday.

Our warm up will continue next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s Monday and in the 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next best chance for rain will come next Wednesday.

This has been a warm Summer so far.

Lows will cool into the 50s overnight.

Temperatures will be in the 70s for Colts Camp on Thursday.

We’ll have a dry day for the opening of the Indiana State Fair.

The disco beat will go on under clear skies Friday evening.

Dry weekends have been rare this year.

This will be our second consecutive dry weekend.

Temperatures will be warmer this weekend.