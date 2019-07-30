× Van pulling camper rear-ends semi on I-70, killing 2 people in Hendricks County

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Two people were killed in a crash on eastbound I-70 in Hendricks County on Tuesday.

Indiana State Police say traffic was slowed due to an I-70 closure when a van pulling a camper rear-ended a semi, killing both adults inside. The semi driver was not injured.

As a result of the crash, all eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed at State Road 267, but they have since reopened.

The Plainfield Fire Department described the area between SR 267 and SR 39 as “a mess.”

The names of the deceased have not been released at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

1415hrs – PFT crews are on the scene of an auto accident with a double fatality on I-70 Eastbound at SR 267. Eastbound I-70 is a mess between SR 267 and SR 39. Please avoid the area for a couple of hours. pic.twitter.com/dHlvRpd66c — Plainfield Fire (@PlainfieldFire1) July 30, 2019

@ISPIndianapolis on scene of a crash EB I-70 at 66.2 mile marker in Hendricks County. Traffic being diverted onto SR 267 and back onto I-70. Crash happened under the overpass. Be alert for stopped traffic and emergency personnel. — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) July 30, 2019

I-70 MM 66.2 EB at SR 267 / mile 66 All lanes closed <= 90 mins due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) July 30, 2019

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.