Tracking the last of rain before dry weather sticks

One last hefty downpour this morning before we see our rain chances drop off significantly for the rest of the day.

Indianapolis got a little under three quarters of an inch of rain Monday with higher totals northwest of the city.

Now, with all of that moisture at the surface, we're seeing fog develop. Terre Haute and Lafayette have been the areas with the lowest visibility because of Tuesday morning's fog.

A cold front is sliding through so you can see on the surface winds map that the wind direction is about to switch to the west and northwest.

Highs today won't be as warm as yesterday but still within a few degrees of what we consider "normal" this time of the year.

Wednesday will start off chilly, so you may want a sweater for the start. We'll spend most of Wednesday in the 70s with a brief afternoon high of 80 degrees.

The second half of the week looks fantastic. A little below average but also no rain expected. The weekend looks picture perfect with mid 80s and sunshine.