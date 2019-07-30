Mooresville woman’s tattoos get noticed in competition for cover of Inked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORESVILLE, Ind. – Maria Willkie, of Mooresville, is hoping her tattoos will bring her some fame and fortune by winning a tattoo contest sponsored by Inked magazine.

It’s quite a goal, considering the 22-year-old never considered getting a tattoo until a friend passed away several years ago.

“I got this little moon and stars,” said Willkie, “and then I really liked the idea of being able to carry memories through artwork on my body. So, different things. Every single tattoo I have means something. I have 23 of them.”

Several weeks ago, Willkie noticed an ad in Inked magazine. It was an application to compete for the front cover of the magazine, with $25,000 in prize money thrown in.

Willkie decided to enter and began uploading pictures of herself, starring her tattoos. Her boyfriend, Christopher Anderson, who is a tattoo artist, helped her with styling, clothes and make-up.

She’s using her Facebook page and Instagram to garner votes. The deadline for this last round of the contest is 11 p.m. Wednesday.

If you are interested in helping Willkie with this competition, go to her Facebook page and click on the link.