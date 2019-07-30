× INDOT releases updated schedule of Boone County I-65 ramp closures

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has released the updated schedule for ramp closures on I-65 in Boone County.

Below is the following schedule for resurfacing the ramps at Exit 130 and Exit 133, weather permitting:

• I-65 southbound exit ramp to Whitestown Parkway closing Monday, August 5 at 6 p.m. until Tuesday at 6 a.m.

• Whitestown Parkway on ramp to I-65 northbound closing Tuesday, August 6 at 6 p.m. until Wednesday at 6 a.m.

• State Road 267 on ramp to I-65 southbound closing Wednesday, August 7 at 6 p.m. until Thursday at 6 a.m.

INDOT said this project is scheduled for completion at the end of August 2019.

