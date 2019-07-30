INDOT releases updated schedule of Boone County I-65 ramp closures
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has released the updated schedule for ramp closures on I-65 in Boone County.
Below is the following schedule for resurfacing the ramps at Exit 130 and Exit 133, weather permitting:
• I-65 southbound exit ramp to Whitestown Parkway closing Monday, August 5 at 6 p.m. until Tuesday at 6 a.m.
• Whitestown Parkway on ramp to I-65 northbound closing Tuesday, August 6 at 6 p.m. until Wednesday at 6 a.m.
• State Road 267 on ramp to I-65 southbound closing Wednesday, August 7 at 6 p.m. until Thursday at 6 a.m.
INDOT said this project is scheduled for completion at the end of August 2019.
Learn about highway work zones and other traffic alerts at indot.carsprogram.org, 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone.
Subscribe to receive text and email alerts about INDOT projects at public.govdelivery.com/accounts/INDOT/subscriber/new.
For social media updates, follow INDOT on Twitter and like them on Facebook.