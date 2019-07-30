× INDOT: Plan alternate routes for Gen Con

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is encouraging drivers to consider alternate travel routes as Gen Con is expected to bring in around 65,000 people to the city this week.

I-70 EB and WB is closed from I-465 to the South Split until Monday, August 5.

During the closure, INDOT is sharing alternate routes to get motorists downtown and to and from the Indianapolis International Airport.

Please consider these alternate routes if you are heading into Indianapolis for the convention from west of downtown or from the Airport.

From Airport to Downtown

Use Ronald Reagan Pkwy. North to U.S. 40 (Washington St.), travel east on U.S. 40 (Washington St.) to downtown Indianapolis

Use I-465 north to U.S. 40 (Washington St.), travel east on Washington St. to downtown Indianapolis

Use I-465 north to Sam Jones Expressway, follow Sam Jones Expressway east to Harding St. (Sam Jones Expressway will become Raymond St. east of Holt Rd.), travel north on Harding St. to Washington St., travel east on Washington St. to downtown Indianapolis

Use I-465 north to U.S. 36 (Rockville Rd.), travel east on Rockville to Washington St., travel east on Washington St. to downtown Indianapolis

Use I-465 south to S.R. 67 (Kentucky Ave.), travel north on Kentucky Ave. to Harding St., travel north on Harding St. to Washington St., travel east on Washington St. to downtown Indianapolis

From West of Indianapolis International Airport to Downtown Indianapolis