× Indiana Department of Revenue urges public to respond to tax bills

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) said they understand a tax bill in the mailbox is bad news, but ignoring it will cause more problems like additional penalties and interest.

On July 1, DOR began sending notices to taxpayers with an outstanding tax debt from the 2019 tax season, with bills continuing to be sent through September 2019 by the U.S. postal service.

“DOR is currently sending bills to individuals and businesses who still owe money to the State of Indiana based on their 2019 tax returns,” stated Commissioner Adam Krupp. “It is imperative that customers immediately open all mail from DOR. If it’s a bill, we ask that you please respond within 20 days to avoid additional penalties and interest as well as possible statutorily-required liens on your property.”

While urging Hoosiers to never ignore tax-related correspondence, DOR wants the public to be aware that tax season is a popular time for scam artists.

Scammers are known to send letters with convincing markings prompting them to call and take advantage of services to help pay off a tax debt. The debt of unsuspecting customers continues to build with DOR while scam artists make off with their money.

DOR said customers should look for these indicators to know if a tax bill is real:

A recommendation to pay the bill through DOR’s website

A specific liability number used for reference to pay the bill

A DOR Customer Service phone number, which is not a 1-800 number

“If you’re contacted to pay a bill and you question the legitimacy of the correspondence, first check the links and phone numbers provided; if you’re still doubtful, contact DOR directly before proceeding,” added Commissioner Krupp.

According to a statement provided by DOR, customers should follow these instructions when receiving a tax bill in the mail:

Call the automated information line at 317-233-4018 to see the current balance due on the tax bill. Individuals will need their taxpayer identification number (or Social Security number) and the liability or warrant number. When the bill is verified, payments can be made online through DORPay at dorpay.dor.in.gov. Customers can make payments through Visa, MasterCard or e-check (electronic-check users can schedule payments for a future date). Customers who owe $100 or more, may be able to set up a payment plan online through INtax Pay at intaxpay.in.gov. Payment plans can be started with little or no down payment (more information on payment plans at dor.in.gov/6389.htm). Payments can be made in person at any of DOR’s 12 district offices with a credit card, check, money order or cash (exact change only).

Customers with questions regarding any mail they receive from DOR may contact Customer Service at (317) 232-2240, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (EST).