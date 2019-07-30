× Eastbound I-70 closed at SR 267 due to double fatal crash in Hendricks County

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Two people have been killed in a crash on eastbound I-70 in Hendricks County.

All eastbound lanes are closed as a result of the crash at State Road 267 at mile marker 66. The closure is expected to last until about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The Plainfield Fire Department says “eastbound I-70 is a mess between SR 267 and SR 39” and to “please avoid the area for a couple hours.”

Sgt. John Perrine says the victims are both adults who were in a vehicle that hit the back of a semi.

1415hrs – PFT crews are on the scene of an auto accident with a double fatality on I-70 Eastbound at SR 267. Eastbound I-70 is a mess between SR 267 and SR 39. Please avoid the area for a couple of hours. pic.twitter.com/dHlvRpd66c — Plainfield Fire (@PlainfieldFire1) July 30, 2019

@ISPIndianapolis on scene of a crash EB I-70 at 66.2 mile marker in Hendricks County. Traffic being diverted onto SR 267 and back onto I-70. Crash happened under the overpass. Be alert for stopped traffic and emergency personnel. — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) July 30, 2019

I-70 MM 66.2 EB at SR 267 / mile 66 All lanes closed <= 90 mins due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) July 30, 2019

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.