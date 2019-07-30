Eastbound I-70 closed at SR 267 due to double fatal crash in Hendricks County

Posted 3:25 pm, July 30, 2019, by , Updated at 03:35PM, July 30, 2019

Double fatal crash closes eastbound I-70 at SR 267 in Hendricks County

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Two people have been killed in a crash on eastbound I-70 in Hendricks County.

All eastbound lanes are closed as a result of the crash at State Road 267 at mile marker 66. The closure is expected to last until about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The Plainfield Fire Department says “eastbound I-70 is a mess between SR 267 and SR 39” and to “please avoid the area for a couple hours.”

Sgt. John Perrine says the victims are both adults who were in a vehicle that hit the back of a semi.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

