× Cardi B’s Indianapolis concert rescheduled to September minutes before show was to begin

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Those with tickets to Cardi B’s Indianapolis concert will have to wait a while longer to see the Grammy-winning rapper.

Bankers Life Field House announced on Twitter that Tuesday night’s show has been rescheduled for September 11. The show was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and the postponement was announced at 6:24 p.m.

The venue says all tickets for the original date will be honored. If you’re unable to attend the new date, refunds will be issued at point of purchase.

❗️URGENT❗️ Tonight’s Cardi B show will not be played as scheduled. Rescheduled date is September 11. All tickets for the original date will be honored. Additional details will follow. — Bankers Life Fieldhouse (@TheFieldhouse) July 30, 2019

Cardi announced the Circle City stop and began selling tickets in February.

The rapper hasn’t said anything about the postponement on social media, but she did tweet to encourage fans to watch Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential primary debate on CNN.