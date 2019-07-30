Cardi B’s Indianapolis concert rescheduled to September minutes before show was to begin

Posted 6:47 pm, July 30, 2019, by , Updated at 07:29PM, July 30, 2019

Cardi B performs onstage as Fashion Nova Presents: Party With Cardi at Hollywood Palladium on May 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Fashion Nova)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Those with tickets to Cardi B’s Indianapolis concert will have to wait a while longer to see the Grammy-winning rapper.

Bankers Life Field House announced on Twitter that Tuesday night’s show has been rescheduled for September 11. The show was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and the postponement was announced at 6:24 p.m.

The venue says all tickets for the original date will be honored. If you’re unable to attend the new date, refunds will be issued at point of purchase.

Cardi announced the Circle City stop and began selling tickets in February.

The rapper hasn’t said anything about the postponement on social media, but she did tweet to encourage fans to watch Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential primary debate on CNN.

