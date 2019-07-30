Brownsburg family wants to thank good Samaritan who warned them of house fire

Posted 6:08 pm, July 30, 2019, by and

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A family in Brownsburg is looking for a man who they say saved them from a house fire.

Jeanann Stewart says she and her husband were asleep when they woke up to popping noises, smoke and someone banging on their front door.

The entire family was able to run to the front yard, out of harm’s way.

Stewart says the man left after first responders arrived, but she wants to find him and say “thank you” to the perfect stranger.

Reporter Lindsey Eaton spoke with the family. Hear from them and see the damage to the home tonight on CBS4 News at 11.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.