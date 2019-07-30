Brownsburg family wants to thank good Samaritan who warned them of house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A family in Brownsburg is looking for a man who they say saved them from a house fire.

Jeanann Stewart says she and her husband were asleep when they woke up to popping noises, smoke and someone banging on their front door.

The entire family was able to run to the front yard, out of harm’s way.

Stewart says the man left after first responders arrived, but she wants to find him and say “thank you” to the perfect stranger.

Reporter Lindsey Eaton spoke with the family. Hear from them and see the damage to the home tonight on CBS4 News at 11.