Second cold front will bring cooler air to central Indiana

Posted 4:36 pm, July 30, 2019, by , Updated at 04:43PM, July 30, 2019

A second cold front will move across central Indiana this evening. Ahead of the front we saw a few isolated t-storms south of Bloomington, Tuesday afternoon. Behind the front we’ll have cooler, drier air moving into the state. Lows will dip in to the 50s over north central Indiana. High temperatures will stay in the 80s with humidity in the comfort zone through the weekend.

So far this has been a warm summer.

So far this has been a wet year.

We’ve hand more than 50 days with a high in the 80s this year.

A second cold front will move across the state this evening.

Lows will cool into the 50s north of I-70.

Highs will be in the 80s Wednesday.

We’ll see a warming trend through the end of the week.

