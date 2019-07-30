2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Mississippi Walmart

SOUTH HAVEN, Miss. –Officials say two people are dead and a police officer and a suspect were shot at a Walmart in the northern Mississippi city of Southaven, a suburb of Memphis, Tennessee.

WREG reports both of the people who died Tuesday morning were Walmart employees. One person was found dead in the store and another found dead in the parking lot.

According to WREG, the shooter was a former employee. He was suspended on Monday after pulling a knife on a customer. It appears he then returned to the store on Tuesday and opened fire.

The suspect was taken to a Memphis hospital. His condition wasn’t reported.

Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto tells WATN-TV the officer was hit in his bulletproof vest and not seriously injured.

The Walmart is in a shopping complex in Southaven, just south of Memphis. A massive police presence surrounded the store Tuesday morning.

Walmart employees joined a prayer circle outside. The company didn’t immediately respond to phone calls and information requests.