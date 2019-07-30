19-year-old victim of homicide at south-side Indy apartment complex identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis family is grieving after a 19-year-old woman was murdered at an apartment complex on Indy’s south side.

The homicide took place Monday morning at the Sawmill Apartments near Sherman and I-465.

Police were first called to the scene when someone found a body. So far, police and the victim’s family have no idea who could be responsible for the killing.

The victim lived just a few feet away at the same apartment complex.

“It is very sad and it’s heartbreaking for everybody right now,” said family friend Jose Ballesteros. “There’s no reason for her to die.”

An emotional Jose says 19-year-old Evelyn Lopez left home on Sunday and told her family she was going for a walk to the park.

“Unfortunately she never came back,” said Ballesteros.

After police showed up at the apartment complex on Monday to investigate the body found, the victim’s younger brother alerted the family about the gruesome discovery.

“He got the feeling it was his sister because she was missing. She didn’t come home the night before,” said Ballesteros.

The victim had lived in the Sawmill Apartments for several years with her family, after moving to Indiana as a young child.

“She’s been here since she was 2. She’s been here 17 years and she never got in any kind of problems,” said Ballesteros.

The lack of a criminal history is why the family can’t make sense of the death or think of a likely suspect.

Evelyn’s mother was too distraught to talk on camera, but Ballesteros pleaded for the public’s help to catch whoever killed the 19-year-old woman.

“We don’t know the reason why this happened to her or who would do this to her. It’s a mystery right now, but somebody can help if they see something, please say something,” said Ballesteros.

So far no arrests have been made, but anyone with info can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).