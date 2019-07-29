× Vigo County schools ban buses from I-70, citing ‘significant’ number of crashes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Citing a “significant number” of crashes, Vigo County School Corporation will no longer allow school buses to travel on Interstate 70 west of Indianapolis.

Athletic teams will still use I-465 and I-65 to reach central parts of the state, but I-70 is no longer an option. Travel on I-70 within Terre Haute will also be prohibited for daily use.

“Keeping our children safe is one of our most basic priorities, and recent news tells us that our children will be safer staying off Interstate 70,” said Bill Riley, director of communications for Vigo County School Corporation. “While it might take a little longer to reach athletic events, that is a small price to pay for safer travel.”

The school will continue to evaluate the safety of bus routes inside and outside the district, school officials said.

In May, Indiana State Police reported more than 1,000 crashes on I-70 between the Indiana/Illinois border and Greencastle since 2017.