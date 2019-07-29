T-storms this evening, then dry and cooler for the rest of the week

Posted 4:01 pm, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 04:08PM, July 29, 2019

Indianapolis just completed a dry weekend for only the sixth time this year. While that was great, this evening some much-needed rainfall is moving across the state. The slow-moving line of t-storms will bring up to half-inch of rain  and severe storms are not expected. The rain is associated the first of two cold fronts that move across the state this week. Cooler, drier air will move in behind the cold front and give us a mild week of weather.

Indianapolis has only had six, dry weekends this year.

Indianapolis has had 13, 90-degree days this month.

Rainfall for the month is below average.

We’ll have a mild morning for Colts Camp.

Temperatures will not be as warm this week.

The Indiana State Fair starts in four days.

