Suspect arrested in Hancock County hit-and-run bicycle crash

Posted 1:32 pm, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 01:35PM, July 29, 2019

Jonathan Jacobi

HANCOCK County, Ind. — A suspect has been arrested in the hit-and-run crash that critically injured a bicyclist Friday.

Jonathan Jacobi, 37, of Markleville was arrested Monday morning, according to the Hancock County sheriff’s department.

Police say video surveillance from a nearby homeowner and evidence at the scene of the crash led investigators to believe a white 2017 or newer F250 truck was the suspected vehicle.

Deputies located a vehicle matching that description at a body shop in Marion County, leading investigators to Jacobi who admitted to being the driver in the crash.

Jacobi was taken to Hancock County Jail and charged with leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury.

The 67-year-old bicyclist remained in critical condition at IU Methodist Hospital on Monday.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call HCSD Investigations at 317-477-1199.

