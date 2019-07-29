× Rain expected Monday; dry rest of week

Cold front is sliding our way and that will mean storms for Central Indiana. Storms could get to our western counties as early as 10am but east of Indianapolis may not see rain until well after lunch. Scattered storms are expected through the evening rush hour and an isolated storm possible overnight and into Tuesday morning before we wrap up this round of wet weather. On the backside of that cold front our wind will shift to the northwest and temperatures will dip just a touch below the average. Here’s what futureview does with today’s rain: Some storms could produce heavy downpours and many spots will get over a half inch of rain over the next 24 hours. The rain lingers into Tuesday morning but then lunchtime and beyond will be great! Comfortable highs in the low 80s with increasing sunshine. Really once we get through today’s rain we’re looking at a fabulous stretch of weather. First day of State Fair is on Friday and that’s a perfect forecast of 85 and sunny.