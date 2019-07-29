Mother on Indy’s east side pleads for drivers lower speeds in neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Tina McIntyre is a mother of five who lives on the east side of Indianapolis.

Her children went back to school Monday. She said she noticed speeders all summer on Terrace Avenue, but this morning as her children arrived at the bus stop, she couldn't stay quiet.

"I didn't go out of my way to rescue children, adopt children and have them get hit by a car because somebody wants to drive like a nut," McIntyre said.

The speed limit on the road where McIntyre lives is 30 miles per hour. CBS4 tested people driving down the road around 4:30 p.m. using our own radar gun. We clocked vehicles going 39 miles per hour in the pouring rain.

"Somewhere they have kids, grand kids, nieces, nephews. Wouldn't they want safety for them?" McIntyre questioned. "Well, I want safety for mine too."

McIntyre resorted to painting signs and hanging them on telephone poles in her neighborhood after shouting at cars failed to slow them down.

"I'm going to keep them up and if someone tears them down, I'm going to make more," McIntyre said. "I'm going to hang them up, and they're gonna stay up the rest of the year until somebody gets out here with real stop signs or some kind of signs to do something about the safety for the kids."

CBS4 reached out to IMPD to understand how a person can successfully make changes in their neighborhoods when people are speeding around bus stops. The department said it begins with a traffic complaint. You can find the link to that on www.indy.gov.