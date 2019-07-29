‘Massive’ tree causes serious damage after falling onto Wayne Township home

Posted 5:39 pm, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 05:44PM, July 29, 2019

(Photo By Wayne Township Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A large tree caused serious damage when it fell onto a two-story home in Wayne Township.

At around 4 p.m. Monday, the Wayne Township Fire Department responded to the call of a structure collapse in the 1100 block of Delray Drive.

The occupants of the home and their pets were able to escape without injury, according to the fire department.

Officials say high winds caused the tree to break and fall onto the home.

“If this would have occurred at night, there could have been serious injury or loss of life. The massive tree behind the home was hollow,” said Michael Pruitt with the Wayne Township Fire Department.

