Kokomo Star Trek fan turns fluency in alien language into career opportunity

KOKOMO, Ind. -- Star Trek fans number in the tens of thousands, but only about 30 can fluently speak the popular alien language of Klingon.

Online, you can find the language on Bing translator, but in central Indiana, your best bet is to ask Alan Anderson. He's making a career out of it.

The Kokomo native is one of the selected few who can speak and write the language conversationally. Linguist Marc Okrand began writing the Klingon dictionary after Star Trek 3. Anderson received the dictionary as a Christmas gift.

“Realized this is a really nifty language," Anderson said. "Too bad there's nothing I can do with it.”

He never expected the skill to amount to anything, but then CBS called to hire him as a Klingon translator for their online show Star Trek Discovery.

“The person calling me shows up as undefined on caller ID, and I almost didn’t answer it," Anderson laughed. “It’s a little scary, actually. I’m helping to make Star Trek. It's a big responsibility.”

Anderson takes scripts in English and translates them into Klingon for the actors. He also sends along an audio version for the actors to listen to before going on set.