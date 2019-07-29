× Irvington says thief broke into home, stole family heirlooms

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman on the east side lost hundreds of dollars’ worth of valuable items after a burglar broke into her home in broad daylight.

“They came in through this one,” Emily Lawrence said while pointing to a window on her front porch.

It happened on Thursday around 2 p.m. near the corner of Washington and Arlington in Irvington. Lawrence arrived home shortly after.

“I got home around 3 o’clock, and it took me about 10 minutes to notice it. But I noticed things were not in the right places,” Lawrence said

She noticed the blinds on her bedroom window were messed up, and she soon discovered boxes holding her jewelry were empty.

“There was a locket, a gold locket that was given to me from family, a pearl necklace I got for graduation, so a couple of them had sentimental value to them,” Lawrence said.

Although she has an alarm system on her house, she forgot to arm it when she left for work. When she looked at the door logs, she noticed she had just missed the thief by mere minutes.

“At first I was kinda freaking out and kinda scared, and when I looked, I saw they were in there less than an hour ago. I called emergency police instead of non-emergency,” Lawrence said.

Living along a busy road, Lawrence hopes people passing by might have a clearer picture of this thief.

“Really, I just want the things that mean something to me back,” Lawrence said. “I know that’s probably not going to happen, but if I can get those things back that would be awesome.”

Right now Lawrence said she is contacting nearby businesses to see if anyone has surveillance.