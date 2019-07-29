Indianapolis man killed in Howard County motorcycle crash

Posted 10:39 am, July 29, 2019, by

File photo

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man died after his motorcycle struck a concrete divider in Howard County over the weekend.

According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Antonio L. Wright, 48, Indianapolis, was heading north on U.S. 31 when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a concrete divider.

Deputies were dispatched to the area near U.S. 31 and Ida Drive around 1:40 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said Wright died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Corporal Michael Hamilton at (765) 614-3478.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.