Woman found dead outside Sawmill Apartments on south side

Posted 9:36 am, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 09:41AM, July 29, 2019

Photo from scene of homicide investigation on July 29, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Homicide detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a woman’s death on the south side.

Police were called to Sawmill Apartments just south of I-465 and west of South Sherman Drive.

When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a “trauma not consistent with natural causes.” She was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD tell us she is between the ages of 18 and 25.

It’s unclear is she lives in the apartment complex.

Police aren’t sure if this is an isolated incident, and they’re asking everyone to remain cautious.

