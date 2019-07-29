× Guidance counselor files lawsuit against Roncalli, archdiocese claiming same-sex marriage led to dismissal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A guidance counselor has filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against Roncalli High School and the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

Lynn Starkey says the defendants subjected her to a hostile work environment and discriminated against her because of her sexual orientation. She claims the school and archdiocese retaliated due to her complaints of discrimination.

Her lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court in Indianapolis. Starkey is the second guidance counselor to raise the issue with the school district; Shelly Fitzgerald drew national attention after she was suspended from her job because of her same-sex marriage last year.

According to the lawsuit, Starkey was notified on May 1, 2019, that her contract would not be renewed for the 2019-2020 school year after her contract expires on Aug. 31, 2019.

Starkey was a guidance counselor at Roncalli for 21 years and worked for the school for 39 years. She was recognized as Teacher of the Year in 2009.

She and her spouse obtained a civil union license in 2015. The school and archdiocese notified her that the same-sex civil union was a breach of her written employment agreement. Starkey also filed a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

She is represented by attorney Kathleen Delaney, who’s also representing Joshua Payne-Elliott, a Cathedral High School teacher who says he was fired because of his same-sex marriage.