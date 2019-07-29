Crews battle pair of fires just 2 miles apart in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Crews are investigating a pair of fires in Hancock County, both along County Road West 100 North and just about two miles apart.

Firefighters responded to a garage fire along 5000 West 100 North near Greenfield around 4 a.m.

Crews had a tough time fighting the fire because it is in a rural area with no hydrants nearby, so they had to bring in water in tankers to fight the flames.

Thankfully, the flames were contained to the detached garage, and the fire did not damage the home.

A short time later, crews were called to a second fire at a home just west of Mount Comfort Road, south of I-70. The homeowner was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Crews tells us the fire started in the front of the home.

